Houston weather: Few showers possible Tuesday before drying out

The Brief Decreasing clouds Tuesday night as showers wind down This week stays mostly dry and cool with seasonal temperature swings Preliminary look at Texans vs Patriots weather: Cold conditions expected for game on Sunday



A FEW SHOWERS THEN DRYING OUT TONIGHT

Tuesday has been mostly cloudy and chilly with spotty light rain. There remains a slight chance for light rain or showers through early evening. Winds will be light, and overall this feels like typical mid-January weather rather than the unseasonable warmth seen last week. Grab a jacket if you're heading out to cheer on the Rockets as the Bulls come to town for the 7 p.m. basketball game at The Toyota Center.

TYPICAL JANUARY TEMPS THROUGH THE WEEKEND

For the rest of the week, the forecast favors cool and mostly dry conditions with limited rain chances. A cold front is expected to come through dry on Wednesday afternoon. Very limited rain chances are expected Friday and Saturday with another front. Temperatures will fluctuate modestly day-to-day, with highs mainly in the 60s. Mornings and overnights will continue to be chilly, with low temperatures mainly in the low 40s. Any precipitation that does occur this week is expected to be light and isolated by Friday or Saturday.

EARLY LOOK AT TEXANS VS. PATRIOTS LOOKS COLD

Looking ahead to Sunday’s AFC Divisional playoff game in Foxboro, the Texans will prepare for cold, windy weather at Gillette Stadium. Temperatures are expected to be in the 30s at kickoff and likely in the 20s by the 4th quarter, with swirling winds and an ugly wind chill. No major snow is currently forecast, but snow is expected in the days leading up to Sunday and some light snow is not impossible for the game.