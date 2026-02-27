Houston traffic: Numerous road closures taking effect starting Friday night

The Brief Numerous traffic closures across the Houston area could add more travel time to your commute this weekend. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, several road closures will be needed as part of the State Highway 99 and U.S. 90A interchange reconstruction project. The closures will be in effect from 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feburary 27 through 5 a.m. on Monday, March 2.



Houston Traffic: Numerous closures in effect due to reconstruction project

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, several road closures will be needed as part of the State Highway 99 and U.S. 90A interchange reconstruction project.

As a result, the east and westbound mainlanes and frontage roads will be closed from 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feburary 27 through 5 a.m. on Monday, March 2.

List of closures:

• The mainlanes and frontage road of SH-99 east and westbound at US 90A.

• Southbound SH 99 traffic will exit at Harlem Road and follow posted detour signage.

• Northbound SH 99 traffic will exit at Sand Hill Road and follow posted detour signage.

• Westbound US-90A traffic will exit at Ellis Creek and follow posted detour signage.

• Eastbound US-90A traffic will exit at Cunningham Creek Road and follow posted detour signage.

• Motorists traveling eastbound or westbound on US-90A who need to re-enter the roadway may do so at Cunningham Creek Road (for westbound travel) or Ellis Creek (for eastbound travel) by following the designated detour routes.

Also, in a separate project within Fort Bend County, TxDOT will also close two inside southbound mainlanes of I-69 between University Boulevard and Riverbrook Drive in Sugar Land. The closure will be in effect continuously from 9 p.m. Fri., Feb. 27, through 5 a.m. Mon., March 2.