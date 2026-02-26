Kemah Police dispute rumor of DJ Daniel passing away: 'FAKE NEWS'

The Brief Kemah Police say posts of Honorary Officer DJ Daniel's passing are "fake news." The department shared that Daniel is "alive and well." Daniel has been sworn into multiple law enforcement agencies since being diagnosed with brain and spinal cancer.



Kemah Police are pushing back against social media rumors about the alleged passing of their honorary officer, DJ Daniel.

DJ Daniel death claims: ‘FAKE NEWS’

What they're saying:

Kemah Police posted on social media Wednesday evening about a black and white photo of 14-year-old Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel claiming that he had passed away.

The department added a red mark on the photo labeling it as "FAKE NEWS."

Officials say Honorary Officer Daniel is "alive and well," and they advise others to "not pay attention to these fake news post(s)."

Who is DJ Daniel?

The backstory:

DJ Daniel has been battling brain and spinal cancer and his dream since he was younger has been to be a police officer. Since then, he has been sworn into over 1,300 law enforcement agencies across the country and in Italy, and he's still going!

Daniel was even sworn in as an honorary Secret Service agent in 2025 during President Donald Trump's joint address to congress.

Daniel was given five months to live when he received his brain cancer diagnosis in 2018. Since that time, he has gone through at least 13 brain surgeries.

Devarjaye grew up watching his military father interact with men and women in uniform. It was by watching them that, at 9 years old, he grew an admiration for those in uniform and decided he wanted a career in law enforcement.