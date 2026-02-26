Houston judge denies bond for Manuel Neri Mendoza, accused in fatal crash of Lakethia Montgomery

The Brief A judge found probable cause today to hold Manuel Neri Mendoza without bond following his first court appearance for the murder of Lakethia Montgomery. Court records revealed Mendoza has two prior DWI convictions and is currently being held on an ICE detainer. Mendoza’s attorney is calling for patience as they wait for blood results and body camera evidence, while the suspect remains jailed until his next hearing.



A Harris County judge has denied bond for a suspect accused in Tuesday's crash that killed a Houston grandmother.

Houston Clay Road crash: Suspect's bond denied

What we know:

A Harris County judge ordered that Manuel Neri Mendoza, the man accused of killing a Houston grandmother in a suspected drunk-driving crash, be held without bond following his first court appearance Thursday morning.

Mendoza, a Mexican national currently under an ICE hold, is charged with murder in the death of 42-year-old Lakethia Montgomery.

Featured article

What they're saying:

Prosecutors discussed that while a 2019 DWI charge against Mendoza was dismissed, he has two prior DWI convictions from 2021 and 2022.

Investigators say Mendoza ran a red light at Clay Road and the Sam Houston Tollway early Tuesday morning, slamming his pickup truck into Montgomery’s sedan. Montgomery was on her way to pick up her son from work. Her 3-year-old grandson was in the back seat; he was restrained and survived the crash without injuries.

In court Thursday, a judge decided to move forward with the murder charge.

Featured article

The other side:

Mendoza's defense attorney, Jose Julio Vela, urged the public to "take a step back" until blood results and body camera footage are processed, noting that Mendoza is "innocent unless proven otherwise."

What's next:

Mendoza remains in the Harris County Jail. A hearing to determine his final bond status is scheduled for next Wednesday.