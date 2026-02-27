Houston Rodeo Parade 2026: Downtown route, start time, how to watch live
HOUSTON - A parade will take over Downtown Houston on Saturday to usher in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Whether you're attending in person or want to watch online, here's what you should know.
How to watch
What you can do:
The parade is free to attend. Spectators can find a spot along the parade route.
If you can't make it out in person, FOX 26 will livestream the event. You can watch the stream by doing one of the following:
- Watch online at fox26houston.com/live
- Download the FOX Local app for your phone and/or smart TV and tune in Saturday morning.
- Watch the stream through our Facebook, X, YouTube, or TikTok pages.
Parade route, start time
What we know:
The parade is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. on Bagby and Walker Streets.
The route goes north on Walker, turns right on Travis Street, right on Bell Street, right on Louisiana, then left on Lamar before ending back on Bagby.
You can see the route map here.
What we don't know:
Street closures haven't been listed at this time.
Cowgirls are pictured during the 91st Downtown Rodeo Parade in Houston, Texas, the United States, Feb. 25, 2023. (Photo by Chen Chen/Xinhua via Getty Images)
Parking options
What you can do:
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has a list of parking garage options in the Theater District and on Walker and Main Streets.
Each garage will have its own parking fees.
Who is the 2026 rodeo parade grand marshal?
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has named USCG Petty Officer Scott Ruskan as the grand marshal of the 2026 Downtown Parade.
According to the Rodeo's announcement, Officer Ruskan is a rescue swimmer who saved 165 children during the deadly July 4 flooding in Texas' Hill Country.
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
This year's Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo begins March 2 and runs through March 22. The Houston tradition features rodeo and livestock events, a carnival, creative foods, live music, family-friendly fun and more.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.