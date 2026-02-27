The Brief The Downtown Rodeo Parade is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. The parade is free to attend in person, but there will be parking fees. The grand marshal will be a Coast Petty officer who saved over 100 children during the 2025 Texas flood.



A parade will take over Downtown Houston on Saturday to usher in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Whether you're attending in person or want to watch online, here's what you should know.

How to watch

What you can do:

The parade is free to attend. Spectators can find a spot along the parade route.

If you can't make it out in person, FOX 26 will livestream the event. You can watch the stream by doing one of the following:

Parade route, start time

What we know:

The parade is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. on Bagby and Walker Streets.

The route goes north on Walker, turns right on Travis Street, right on Bell Street, right on Louisiana, then left on Lamar before ending back on Bagby.

You can see the route map here.

What we don't know:

Street closures haven't been listed at this time.

Cowgirls are pictured during the 91st Downtown Rodeo Parade in Houston, Texas, the United States, Feb. 25, 2023. (Photo by Chen Chen/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Parking options

What you can do:

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has a list of parking garage options in the Theater District and on Walker and Main Streets.

Each garage will have its own parking fees.

Who is the 2026 rodeo parade grand marshal?

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has named USCG Petty Officer Scott Ruskan as the grand marshal of the 2026 Downtown Parade.

According to the Rodeo's announcement, Officer Ruskan is a rescue swimmer who saved 165 children during the deadly July 4 flooding in Texas' Hill Country.

