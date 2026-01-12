Man, woman killed in shooting at Katy-area home

The Brief A man and a woman were found dead at a home on Bent Springs Lane. Authorities say they appear to have gunshot wounds. The circumstances surrounding their deaths are still unclear.



Deputies are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman who were found shot to death inside their Katy-area home early Monday morning.

Couple found shot to death

What we know:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting was reported shortly after 5 a.m. on Bent Springs Lane, in a neighborhood near Mason Road and Clay Road.

Deputies arrived to find a man and a woman, reportedly in their 50s, dead from apparent gunshot wounds. The sheriff says the man was found near the main living area, and the woman was found near the kitchen.

The sheriff says a 7-year-old foster child and two adult children in their 20s were also in the house, but they were not injured.

Investigation continues

What we don't know:

The sheriff says investigators have not yet determined if there is a weapon in the house.

Investigators are still trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting or if anyone else was involved.