Teen charged in Houston crash that left 2 passengers dead

The Brief Isaiah Xavier Benavidez, 18, has been charged with intoxication manslaughter. Police say two of his passengers died in a crash early Saturday. Benavidez was still in the hospital Monday morning.



A teen has been charged after a fiery crash that left two of his passengers dead over the weekend, Houston police say.

Teen charged in deadly crash

What we know:

Police say Isaiah Xavier Benavidez, 18, has been charged with intoxication manslaughter following the deaths of an 18-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman. He was still in the hospital as of Monday morning.

What we don't know:

The identities of the man and woman who died in the crash have not been released.

2 dead after I-610 crash

The backstory:

The crash was reported around 2 a.m. Saturday on the I-610 South Loop East near Roe Drive.

According to police, the three people were in a pickup truck that was traveling at a high rate of speed.

A witness told police that the truck hit a puddle in the road and lost control, crashing into a freeway sign. The truck caught on fire.

The witness got the driver out of the truck but was unable to get the other two out, authorities say.

Police don't believe any other vehicles were involved in the crash.