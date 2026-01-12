Houston 11-year-old sets world record at Houston Half-Marathon

The Brief Leonel Mendoza, 11, set a new world-record for his age group at the Aramco Houston Half Marathon, clocking an astonishing 1 hour, 23 minutes. The previous record was 1:23:58. Mendoza ran final pace of about 6 minutes per mile.



An 11-year-old Houston runner is making history after crossing the finish line at the Aramco Houston Half Marathon.

Leonel Mendoza didn’t just finish the race — he broke a world record for his age group, clocking an astonishing 1 hour, 23 minutes, beating the previous record by 35 seconds.

Leonel Mendoza's love of running

Running is a family affair for Leonel, who trains year-round and is often found putting in miles at the Roy H. Cullen Timing Track. His mother, Amy Swintz-Mendoza, says his talent showed early.

"The first time I ever ran a race with him, we did a 5K — he was seven," she said. "He beat me by 30 seconds."

Leonel trains with Heart of Houston Track, practicing several nights a week at Yates High School during the school year. He also runs long distances on weekends with friends and coaches who’ve become like family.

Beating a world record

Leonel says the record didn’t come easy.

"Near mile eight, I was struggling. This was the hardest one I’ve ever done," he said. "My feet were burning, and by mile eleven I was really feeling it — but I pushed through."

His final pace — just over 6 minutes per mile for 13.1 miles — stunned even seasoned runners.

"That’s a 6:13 pace for thirteen miles," Amy said. "It’s ridiculous."

Leonel first ran the Houston Half Marathon last year, finishing in 1:27. After learning the world record set by another 11-year-old, according to the Association of Road Racing Statisticians, was 1:23:58, he set his sights on history.

"I told myself I wanted that record," Leonel said. "This is my first official world record."

Despite his success, Leonel has a message for runners of all levels.

"No matter who you are — if you just started or if you’ve trained for a long time — just keep going and do the best you can."

The fifth-grader attends Kolter Elementary School and already has his sights set on the future. One of his goals this year: becoming No. 1 in the nation at the Junior Olympics.