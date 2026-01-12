Former Aramark employee charged with indecency with a child during Texans game at NRG Stadium

The Brief Court documents reveal new details in a disturbing case involving a former Aramark employee charged in connection with an incident during a Houston Texans game at NRG Stadium. Prosecutors say Ushay Marquise Nixon, who was working as an employee for Aramark at the stadium that day, approached an 8-year-old boy inside a men’s restroom. Bond has been set at $100,000.



According to Harris County charging records, the incident happened Dec. 14, 2025, during a Texans game at NRG Stadium.

Prosecutors say Ushay Marquise Nixon, who was working as an employee for Aramark at the stadium that day, approached an 8-year-old boy inside a men’s restroom.

What we know:

According to charging documents, the child was able to get away and later told his parents what happened.

Court records also say a nearby witness reported seeing an interaction that "didn’t look right."

Houston police say they reviewed surveillance video from inside the stadium, which investigators say shows the employee following the child into the restroom and later leaving the area.

Police detained Nixon at the stadium the same day.

Court records show he is charged with indecency with a child by exposure, a felony under Texas law. Nixon remains in custody as the case moves through the Harris County court system. Bond has been set at $100,000.

What we don't know:

It’s not yet clear how long the employee had been working at NRG Stadium or what specific screening or background checks were conducted prior to his employment.

Court records do not detail whether the employee had any prior interactions with the child before the incident.

Investigators have not said whether any additional witnesses have come forward or whether further charges could be filed.

What they're saying:

In a statement to FOX 26, NRG Park said:

"NRG Park does not comment on matters involving ongoing law enforcement investigations, nor do we publicly outline specific security practices or protocols, as doing so could compromise the safety and security of our guests and operations. The safety and security of all guests is of the utmost importance to NRG Park. We work closely with law enforcement and our contracted partners to maintain a secure environment at all events."

Aramark also sent a statement to FOX26.

"We are aware of this very disturbing situation. The person in question is no longer employed with our organization, and we are fully cooperating with the authorities on their investigation."