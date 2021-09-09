Toddler dies after being left alone in vehicle in SW Harris Co: authorities

article

Harris County authorities are on the scene after a toddler died after being left in a vehicle, authorities said.

Authorities were called out to the 8000 block of Fisher Glen Ln, near Beechnut and Synott.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the toddler may have been left inside the vehicle for several hours.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking back for updates.