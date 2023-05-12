Republican Representative Dan Crenshaw voiced frustration with the Biden Administration and Democrats in the House for not passing H.R.2, the Secure the Border Act of 2023.

On Friday, FOX 26 anchor Caroline Collins spoke with Rep. Crenshaw to hear what he had to say.

"The best solution is for Democrats and Republicans in the Senate to pass H.R.2. Pass H.R.2., the President signs it, this problem gets resolved. It honestly is that simple."

He went on to say, "There is no hope. There is not a single Democrat in the House who voted for it."

He also touched on his efforts in leading the "Cartel Task Force" hoping to prevent deadly fentanyl from crossing the border.

"That's an important part of this entire conversation. They have operational control of our border and they are a clear danger to the American people. They are directly responsible," Crenshaw said. "Two cartels, in particular, are directly responsible for poisoning tens of thousands of Americans every year with fentanyl that is not a situation our government has dealt with properly. I plan to do everything in my power to make this a bipartisan effort because it has to be that is the only way it works."

The Congressman also said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner was right when he stated the City of Houston is lacking resources to meet the overwhelming needs of the migrant community.

"Our Mayor is completely correct. He should be concerned. We don't always agree on things but we agree on this," said Rep. Crenshaw. "We should all be concerned. You have to secure the border. You have to have a process by which people come into the country in an orderly way. It can't be a free for all. It can't be tens of thousands at a time. There is no city in America, it doesn't matter whether it's as big as New York City, they are sounding the alarm too. Houston is sounding the alarm."

FOX 26 spoke with Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) Thursday, who also shared what she had to say about the policy expiring.