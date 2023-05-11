Title 42 expiration: Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee speaks on the pandemic-era policy ending

Hours before Title 42 expires, FOX 26 Anchor Caroline Collins, spoke with Representative Sheila Jackson Lee.

"Well, I think what is the most important point to make is that this is sheer desperation that we will be seeing at 11:59 as Title 42 ends," said Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee. "That for me is both sad and very troubling."

The Congresswoman recognized the need for federal assistance with the potential influx of migrants at the U.S. southern border.

"Let's ramp up these resources, and let's recognize the way to do it is to one; acknowledge the devastation of these people and also acknowledge the need to protect the American people and a secure border and a secure Houston," stated Rep. Lee.

She also emphasized the importance of keeping Houstonians safe.

"I would be supportive in ensuring that criminals are not here to pray upon innocent Houstonians. But I think we need to decipher those who are coming in as women and children and they have a sponsor, applying for asylum. I know the heart of Houstonians and I know they would welcome that and they want to be safe," Rep. Lee expressed.