TikTok faces potential ban prompting creator and expert concerns

The future of TikTok hangs in the balance as content creators and users await the outcome of a recent court decision. The popular app, known for its short-form videos, could be banned unless it severs ties with its China-based parent company, ByteDance, according to a looming law.

FOX 26 explored the implications of the court's decision with content creators and a technology expert to understand the possible repercussions for the app's future in the United States.

Technology expert Juan Guevara-Torres expressed skepticism over TikTok's ability to comply with the mandate, predicting substantial challenges ahead. "I believe this is going to be very difficult for TikTok to overcome, and we’re going to see TikTok fading away in the United States," he said.

Following the rejection of a legal challenge by a federal appeals court, TikTok’s association with ByteDance must end by mid-January or face a ban. Guevara-Torres highlighted the reluctance within TikTok to transfer knowledge to an American company, reflecting the tension in the negotiations.

The U.S. government's demand for ByteDance to divest its TikTok stakes might see the platform disappear, affecting numerous users including Mark Waits, a private chef and content creator who worries about the future. "I do hope it sticks around, but it does give me some time to figure out an exit strategy and get into a new space," Waits shared.

Waits found success on TikTok by focusing on restaurant reviews, capitalizing on his viral moment from an anniversary dinner date celebration. In addition to his content creation, Waits is a culinary instructor and personal chef, extending his reach and enhancing sales for featured businesses.

"Being able to prop my phone up and say this business is awesome, they make some great food, you should check it out, has proven impactful," Waits said, recollecting responses from businesses that sold out their products thanks to his viral videos.

As the potential ban looms, technology experts suggest TikTok content creators should consider alternate platforms to safeguard their income and online presence. It's something that Waits is already doing.

Waits told FOX 26 he has started a Youtube channel, shared TikTok content on his Instagram, and is launching a Houston Food Guide as he prepares for a potential future without TikTok.