Friendswood police say they have received multiple reports from residents who were startled by an apparent TikTok challenge.

According to police, the "TikTok Door Knock challenge" involves people banging on or kicking doors in the middle of the night.

Police say the trend has caused physical and emotional distress for residents.

Friendswood police say they have received several reports about this happening over the past few weeks.

Some of the residents have shared surveillance video with police, who say it appears to be teenage males kicking and banging on doors. Police are trying to identify those involved.

Police are asking those who had an incident like this to report it. Those with video are also asked to contact police. You can contact FPD’s non-emergency number at 281-996-3300 or through the Citizens Online Reporting System.