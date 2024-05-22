The Tide Cleaners program Tide Loads of Hope is extending a helping hand to the families of front-line responders in the wake of a devastating, deadly storm that left nearly a million homes in Houston without power in extreme heat.

The storm caused unprecedented damage and Tide Cleaners is stepping up to support the community by offering free laundry and dry-cleaning services to immediate family members of front-line responders, including police officers, firefighters, electric utility workers, FEMA employees, and essential retail workers.

From Thursday, May 23, to Saturday, June 1, at all 33 Tide Cleaners locations in the greater Houston area laundry can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., or until daily capacity is reached.

Eligible individuals can drop off one bag of clothes, equivalent to a 13-gallon garbage bag, and must show a valid ID to prove eligibility and the limit is one bag per household.

Participating Locations:

Houston: Brian Forest, Woodway, Buffalo Speedway, Holcombe, Memorial, South Post Oak, South Shepherd

The Woodlands: Alden’s Bridge, Cochran’s Crossing, Indian Springs, Market Street

Spring: Lexington Wood, FM 2920, Rayford, Forestwood, Gleannloch

Conroe

Kingwood: Green Oak, Kingswood Crossing

Sugarland: Dulles

Magnolia: FM1488

Summerwood

Cypress: Tuckerton, Grand Road, Spring Cypress

Katy: Mason Road, Cinco Ranch, Firethorne

Bellaire

Atascocita

Tomball: Tomball, Creekside

Pearland

"The Houston community has been devastated by this historic storm," said Tide Cleaners Edit TX Franchisee, President Kyle Nesbit. Tide Cleaners wants to support front-line responders and their families the best way we know how – with clean clothes. We appreciate all of the hard work front-line responders have been doing and we thank them."

Tide Loads of Hope has been aiding communities affected by natural disasters since Hurricane Katrina in 2005 by providing clean clothes to help restore a sense of normalcy. They have aided more than 90,000 to date.

For more information, visit the Tide Cleaners Texas website.