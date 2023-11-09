Authorities are investigating 2 bomb threats made towards Houston schools in just 2 days.

Houston ISD Lamar High School lockdown lifted after bomb threat investigation

On Wednesday, Heights High School had to be evacuated as a precaution after receiving a threat. Then on Thursday, Lamar High School went under lockdown after a reported bomb threat was made towards the campus. Police found no suspicious devices in either incident.

"Nobody wants their kid to go through this at all," said Melissa Hughes-Treadway, a parent. "Unfortunately, this is a part of American culture. I just want my daughter to be safe."

Last year, schools across Texas reportedly received more than 77,000 threats, according to data from the Texas Education Agency. Most of those threats were fake.

"It can be actual students [or] it can be former students [making these threats]," said Houston Police Commander Kenneth Campbell in a previous interview. "There’s a really large spectrum."

Police investigate all threats made to schools and take these cases seriously.

Houston ISD middle school to screen backpacks after social media threat, person arrested

In addition to bogus bomb threats made to schools, several students and staff members have recently brought real firearms to campuses.

"It ranges from Aldine to HISD, Spring Branch to Klein," said Andy Kahan from Crime Stoppers Houston. "They’re all over the place."

According to Kahan, he has been tracking the number of incidents involving staff members and students bringing guns to schools in Harris County. In the last 18 months, Kahan says he has counted 27 cases where a student or staff member brought a gun to school in Harris County. Kahan says most of those cases involved students.

"I don’t know what’s going on with the young people in this world, but it’s very troubling," said Kahan. "I do think we need some town hall meeting to address this."

Last week, a Houston 17-year-old was arrested after allegedly bringing a firearm onto a school bus bound for MacArthur High School. The teen is also accused of posting a picture of the gun to Instagram while on the bus.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Since the arrest, the teen was released from jail on a $5,000 bond.

"What would we be saying if one of these defendants who was out on bond, then went back to a school campus with a firearm and started shooting?" asked Kahan. "Everybody would be really upset that this person was released right back to the community. We have to ask ourselves is that a chance we’re willing to take."