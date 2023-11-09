A lockdown has been lifted at Houston ISD’s Lamar High School after an investigation into a bomb threat on Thursday morning, officials say.

According to Houston ISD police, they were notified by the Houston Police Department around 8:22 a.m. that someone had called to report a bomb in the school.

District police say the school was placed on lockdown, and they began a physical sweep of the school with school admin.

They also called in additional resources from law enforcement partners and had K9s search the school.

District police say no suspicious devices or explosive devices were found in the school.

Around 10 a.m., the lockdown was lifted and students were instructed to go to their first period classes.

"I want to reiterate to the parents that the school is safe and secured, and we immediately took action," Houston ISD Patrol Commander Tridung Tran said.

He says additional officers will be at the school throughout the day.