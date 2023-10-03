Houston ISD school officials announced they will take precautionary measures after a threat was made on social media.

According to Principal Randall from Stevenson Middle School, a threat was posed on social media Monday evening towards the school. School administrators became aware and HISD police along with other law enforcement investigated.

Officials say the person responsible was identified and arrested.

HISD says police will be more present on the middle school campus and students will have their backpacks screened by personnel this week.

"We take all threats seriously as the safety of our students and staff is always our top priority," Principal Randall stated.