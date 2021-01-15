Thousands more COVID-19 vaccination slots to open in Harris County during MLK weekend

If you are high risk for COVID-19 and you are still waiting to get vaccinated, there’s good news.

Harris County Public Health, which is one of three state-designated vaccine hubs in Harris County, is preparing to administer its latest shipment of 9,000 vaccines this coming week.

The first 1,500 of those vaccines have already been assigned to people who registered for vaccination Saturday, public health officials told FOX 26. The other 7,500 will be administered between Tuesday and Friday of next week.

Anyone from any county can sign up for a slot as long as they qualify as high-risk for COVID-18 or are 65-years-old or older.

The application window hasn’t gone live yet, and Harris County officials say your best bet is to keep checking their application website over the MLK weekend here.

"Keep watching the website, and you’ll see it come up," said Mac McClendon with Harris County Public Health. "Keep checking it frequently, and hopefully there will be a spot for you."

The vaccines are going fast everywhere, including at Minute Maid Park, where all slots for their newest shipment were filled in about 20 minutes Friday morning. Minute Maid is a vaccine distribution site for the City of Houston vaccine hub.

The third vaccine hub in Harris County is Houston Methodist Hospital.

The vaccine hubs across Texas are open to anyone, regardless of where they live, so long as they fit into Phase 1A or 1B of COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

