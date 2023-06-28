On Wednesday, a food pantry was officially opened in Third Ward to help fight food insecurity.

The "Feeding Our Future" food pantry is now available to residents near the Cuney Homes Community Center at 3260 Truxillo Street with the help of the Houston Housing Authority (HHA) along with the American Heart Association, Common Market, Fit Houston, and Sankofa Research.

According to HHA, Third Ward is classified as a food desert and more than 36% of Cuney Homes residents experience hunger every week. There are no grocery stores within a 5 to 10-minute walk.

With the new food pantry, more than 500 households will be able to access healthy food items each month.

In honor of the opening, the City of Houston has proclaimed June 28, 2023, as "Feeding Our Future" Food Pantry Day.