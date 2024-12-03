A third suspect has been charged and arrested as new details have been released in the murder of Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Deputy Omar Ursin in 2022.

Court records state 22-year-old Douglas Wooten faces a murder charge for his role in killing Ursin, along with Ahsim Taylor, Jr. and Jayland Womack.

Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wooten was arrested in Maplewood, Minnesota by Iowa US Marshals Task Force and the Minnesota state fugitive task force back in late November. He is awaiting extradition back to Harris County.

RELATED: Bond set for 2 charged in Harris Co. Pct. 3 Constable Deputy Omar Ursin's death

On Aug. 28, 2022, Deputy Ursin was driving home after picking up food for his family when the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. A blue 2019 Kia Optima was driving alongside Deputy Ursin's car on Madera Run Parkway in Atascocita.

According to a witness who was in the suspect's vehicle, there were five individuals inside the Kia, including the witness, Taylor, Womack, Wooten, and a fifth person. The witness was picked up by Taylor and Womack before they went to get the other two people.

Court documents state the witness noticed Womack, who was driving, slowed down on Madera Run Parkway while next to another vehicle which was driven by Deputy Ursin. The man had looked down at his phone and noticed Wooten, who was in the backseat, let down his window and shoot at the deputy's vehicle. Afterward, Womack drove away from the scene.

The witness claimed Wooten told them he shot at the vehicle because he allegedly saw Deputy Ursin point a gun at them, but the witness says he did not see a gun since he was looking down at his phone.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

After the shooting, the witness was first dropped off at a gas station, while he believes Wooten and the fifth person in the vehicle were dropped off at Wooten's girlfriend's apartment, records state. The witness never spoke about the shooting afterward until Womack and Taylor were arrested. He spoke to Wooten who told him to leave.

Taylor and Womack were arrested and charged in September 2022 for their roles in Deputy Ursin's death. At the time of the murder, both men were out on bond for previous, separate murder cases.