Bond set for 2 charged in Harris Co. Pct. 3 Constable Deputy Omar Ursin's death

Two men charged with murder in the deadly shooting of Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Deputy Omar Ursin appeared in court Monday morning.

The judge set bond for the murder charge at $2 million for Ahsim Taylor Jr. and $1 million for Jayland Womack but revoked their bond in previous cases.

Both 20-year-old men were arrested Friday in connection to the shooting that occurred on Aug. 28 in northeast Harris County. Records show the men were out on bond for previous, separate murder cases at the time.

According to a prosecutor with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, because the judge revoked their bond for the previous cases, they cannot get out of jail until at least Friday when another hearing will be held.

"The old cases that they were already on bond for, those bonds have been revoked and remain at zero, so they have no bond. There will be a hearing Friday in order for the judge to make the determination that these individuals should not be released again out into society until they have their day in court," homicide prosecutor Ryan Trask said.

What happened to Deputy Ursin?

Authorities say Deputy Ursin was driving home after picking up food for his family when the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. Aug. 28

Deputies with the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office initially responded to the scene in the 11900 block of Madera Run Parkway and found a car crashed into a tree in the median of the road. The driver, Deputy Ursin, had been shot at least once.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division and Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene to conduct the investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, witnesses saw a dark-color, newer-model, 4-door car with tinted windows driving next to Deputy Ursin’s vehicle as they both went eastbound on Madera Run Parkway.

Authorities say someone in the suspect’s vehicle shot into Deputy Ursin’s vehicle and then fled.