If you're looking for some fun things to do in Houston this weekend, we have you covered.

Here's a look at some of the events happening in the Greater Houston area.

Galveston Restaurant Weeks

It’s the first weekend of Galveston Restaurant Weeks! Dozens of restaurants are offering discounted prix fixe menus, and a portion of the proceeds from each meal will go to a local charity.

When: Monday, Jan. 8 to Sunday, Jan. 28

Where: Click here for a list of participating restaurants.

Cost: Two or three-course dinners are $20-$60, two-course lunches are $10-$30, and brunches are $10-$40.

Click here for more information.

28th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration

The Children’s Museum of Houston will host a special ceremony featuring a peace march, musical performances, a reenactment of the "I Have a Dream" speech and more. The museum will also have special activities all day.

When: Saturday, Jan. 13; ceremony begins at noon; museum open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Children’s Museum Houston, 1500 Binz St, Houston, TX 77004

Cost: General admission $17

Click here for more information.

MLK Parade in Galveston

Galveston residents and visitors are invited to watch a parade honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The parade begins near 29th Street and Church, goes south down 29th Street to Avenue R 1/2, east to 28th Street, and then ends near Menard Park and the McGuire Dent Recreation Center.

When: Saturday, Jan. 13; 1 p.m.

Where: Click here for the parade map.

Cost: Free

Click here for more information.

Yaga’s Chili Quest & Beer Fest

You’re going to want to come hungry to this event because there will be a chili cook-off and chili tasting. There will also be an indoor beer fest where you can try samples from breweries across the country.

When: Saturday, Jan. 13

Where: Historic Strand District at 23rd Street and Strand Street, Galveston Texas

Cost: Chili tasting tickets $16; beer tasting general admission $43

Click here for more information.

2024 Original 46th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade

See the floats, marching bands, costumes, first responders, community groups and vehicles at this Downtown Houston parade presented by The Black Heritage Society and the City of Houston. The parade begins at Smith Street and Lamar Street. After the parade, visit the Houston MLK Festival with multicultural musical performances, activities, vendors and more at Hermann Square Park.

When: Monday, Jan.15; 10 a.m.

Where: Click here for a map of the parade route.

Cost: Free

Click here for more information.

30th Annual MLK Grande Parade

The MLK Grande Parade returns to Midtown with floats, bands and performers. This year’s theme is "We Still Believe". The parade starts at San Jacinto Street and Elgin Street and goes north, turns left on Webster Street, turns left on Fannin Street, and then ends at Fannin Street and Tuam Street.

When: Monday, Jan. 15; 10 a.m.

Where: Click here for the parade route map.

Cost: Free

Click here for more information.