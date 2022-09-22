Things to do in the Houston area this weekend: September 23-25
Fall is finally here! You can start it off with a trip to a rodeo, a corn maze or even a shrimp festival.
Here's a look at just some of the events to check out in the Greater Houston area this weekend.
Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo
The 86th Annual Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo kicks off this weekend. Visit the carnival or Ag’Tivity Barn, see the animals, catch a concert and much more.
At 9 a.m. Friday, watch nearly 200 entries in the parade from the Historic Court House in Richmond west down Highway 90-A to Jennetta Street in Rosenberg.
When: September 23 - October 2
Where: 4310 Hwy. 36 South Rosenberg, TX 77471
Cost: (Carnival rides not included) $40 season pass; adults $15 at gate, online discount; ages 6-11 $5; ages 5 and under free; click here for more
Pasadena Livestock Show and Rodeo
The Pasadena Livestock Show and Rodeo also begins this weekend! Catch action-packed rodeo events, mutton bustin and live musical performances.
This weekend, Kolby Cooper takes the stage Friday, Aaron Watson on Saturday, and four entertainers on Sunday night. Grab a drink and enjoy even more live entertainment at the Spur Club.
When: September 23 - October 1
Where: 7601 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX 77505
Cost: Prices vary; click here
Galveston Island Wild Texas Shrimp Festival
Calling all shrimp lovers! The Friday night kickoff party is sold out, but there’s still plenty more to do - and eat - at this festival.
Get a ticket to the Gumbo Stroll on Saturday and sample 40 ounces of gumbo from teams in the Historic Strand District. You can also purchase a shrimp dinner plate.
Other events include the Shrimp Scamper 5K Fun Run, a kids’ fishing tournament, the Lil’ Shrimps Parade, the Ron Hoover Boat Show and the Strand Merchant Walk-About.
When: September 23 - September 24
Where: Various locations
Cost: Varies by event
Houston Blues and Jazz Festival
It’s the second weekend of the Houston Blues and Jazz Festival. Enjoy two nights of live performances.
On Saturday, Andy Timmons (with Bobby Sparks), James Francies (with Chris Potter and Jeff Tain Watts) and Mono Neon take the stage at 713 Music Hall.
On Sunday, head over to the Rustic for performances by Mathias Lattin, The Mighty Orq, Diunna Greenleaf and Eric Gales.
When: September 24 - September 25
Where: 713 Musical Hall (Saturday) & The Rustic (Sunday)
Tickets: $35 general admission
Fall Festival begins at Dewberry Farm
Fall is here and so is the Fall Festival at Dewberry Farm! This season, enjoy dozens of family-friendly activities including a corn maze, flower picking, lots of pumpkins, barnyard animals and more! Adults can swing by the wine garden.
When: September 24 - November 13
Where: Dewberry Farm (FM 362 & Morrison Road, Brookshire, TX 77423)
Cost: Prices vary
The Woodlands Renaissance Faire
Take in the sights and sounds of days long ago at The Woodlands Renaissance Faire.
Enjoy live theater and musical performances by The Woodlands Symphony Orchestra players and other local artists. Catch a medieval combat demonstration or learn about the history of heralding. There will also be a costume contest, vendors, strolling entertainment and more.
When: September 24 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Rob Fleming Park (6055 Creekside Forest Dr., The Woodlands, TX 77389)
Cost: Free admission