The holiday season is launching into full swing this weekend with light festivals, gift shopping opportunities and more.

Here's a look at just some of the things to do this weekend in the Greater Houston area.

Zoo Lights at the Houston Zoo

See the Houston Zoo in a whole new light as you stroll through the holiday scenes and glowing animal-themed lanterns. Pose in front of the 33-foot-tall holiday tree or venture into the light tunnel. Santa will be at his workshop at Twiga Cafe until Dec. 23 for photos.

When: Nov. 18 through Jan. 8

Where: Houston Zoo, 6200 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030

Cost: Prices vary by day, time of entry

Sugar Land Holiday Lights

Be dazzled by more than three million lights at this holiday event. There is a light show, a 40-foot Christmas tree, a carnival, food, holiday shopping, themed areas, and more. Some nights have special events like screenings of holiday movies or giveaways. You can even visit with Santa until Dec. 23.

When: Nov. 18 through Jan. 1

Where: Constellation Field, 1 Stadium Dr, Sugar Land, TX 77498

Cost: Prices vary by day; children 3 and younger don’t need a ticket

Magical Winter Lights begin in Baytown

Illuminate your night with more than six million lights and 100 lantern sets arranged in eight themed sections including "The Kingdom", "The Village" and "The Space". For an extra cost, there is also a carnival with rides for thrill seekers of all ages and a circus.

When: Nov. 18 through Jan. 7 (closed Jan. 2-4)

Where: Houston Raceway, 2525 FM 565, Baytown, TX 77523

Cost: Festival admission $25 for adults (ages 13 and up), $17 for seniors 65+ and children ages 3 to 12; carnival admission and circus show sold seperately; paid parking

Clear Lake Greek Festival

Get swept away to Greece, without having to leave Texas. You can immerse yourself in the culture at this celebration of Greek heritage and traditions. The 28th annual festival features three days of live dance performances, food, Greek wine and beers, children’s activities and more.

When: Nov. 18, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Nov. 19, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Nov. 20, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Landolt Pavillion, 5000 NASA Road 1, Seabrook, TX 77586

Cost: $5 admission; free admission for first responders and military with ID; children 14 and under get in free if accompanied by an adult

World’s Biggest Bounce House

The World’s Biggest Bounce House is stopping in the Houston area, and it’s exactly what it sounds like. Your three-hour ticket includes access to the massive, 16,000+-square-foot bounce house and more. Conquer "The Giant" with 900-feet of obstacles, explore space on the themed "air Space" inflatable, or get competitive in "Sport Slam." Sessions are booked by age, including adult-only slots.

When: Nov. 18 and 20; Nov. 25, 26, 27

Where: Katy Mills, 5000 Katy Mills Cir, Katy, TX 77494

Cost: Prices vary by age

Home for the Holidays Gift Market

You can get a jump on your holiday shopping at this three-day market featuring more than 150 merchants. There will also be food and drinks available for purchase as you shop. Santa will also make an appearance.

When: Nov. 18-20; various times

Where: Katy Merrell Center, 6301 S Stadium Ln, Katy, TX 77494

Cost: $6 general admission; $10 First Call Shopping

Holiday season begins at Moody Gardens

Moody Gardens is transforming into a holiday wonderland featuring seasonal attractions for some family-friendly fun. Explore Ice Land with a "Caribbean Christmas" underwater theme, stroll through the mile-long Festival of Lights trail, take a ride down the Artic Slide, and more.

When: Nov. 19 through Jan. 7

Where: Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd, Galveston, TX 77554

Cost: Prices vary based on attraction

Fall Wine Fest at Kemah Boardwalk

Spend a day on the boardwalk sampling dozens of wines. Your admission includes 72 wine samples from 24 wineries, appetizers, vendor giveaways and a free wine glass while supplies last. There will also be live music at the Boardwalk from Rapture during the day and The Outsiders after 6 p.m.

When: Nov. 19, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Kemah Boardwalk

Cost: $59.95 in advance, $64.95 on-site; discounts for Landry’s Select Club Members, military, first responders and teachers

40th Annual Lighting of the Doves Festival

Celebrate the start of the holiday season with the annual Lighting of the Doves in The Woodlands. The festival will include snow play areas and snow slides, live performances on two stages, activities for the kids, a reindeer photo area, vendors and more. Stick around for a special appearance by Santa Claus arriving by sleigh down The Woodlands Waterway and a fireworks display.

When: Nov. 19, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Town Green Park, 2099 Lake Robbins Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380

Cost: Free admission; snow slides and play areas require $5 wristband

