A Main Event employee is behind bars after being arrested for child pornography in The Woodlands.

Luis Felipe Bracamonte (Courtesy of The Office of Constable Ryan Gable)

Luis Felipe Bracamonte faces five counts of promotion/distribution of child pornography in Montgomery County.

An investigation revealed that Bracamonte was associated with promoting and possessing hundreds of pictures of infants and toddlers sexually assaulted. He works at the local arcade, Main Event, in The Woodlands.

Montgomery County Pct. 3 Detective conducted a residential search warrant for a Conroe home on March 12.

Currently, Bracamonte is being held on a $150,000 bond at the Montgomery County jail.



