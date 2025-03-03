Harris County crime: Defense responds to criticism over release of suspect in deputy killing

The Brief The defense in a capital murder case is responding to public criticism after the suspect's release. Dremone Francis, 27, posted his $1,000,000 after having no bond for a capital murder charge in the death of Harris County Deputy Fernando Esqueda. An initial suspect, Ronald "Ronnie" Palmer, was also arrested and led law enforcement on a manhunt after he was identified as the shooter.



What we know:

The defense for the second suspect charged in the murder of Harris County Deputy Fernando Esqueda is responding to the public's outrage over the suspect's release last week.

Francis is accused of being present and disposing of two guns after records say Ronald Palmer shot and killed deputy Esqueda in July 2024. His attorney says he was not present for the shooting.

Esqueda was in an undercover vehicle investigating Palmer for a separate aggravated assault incident, according to records.

Court documents reveal Dremone Francis, 27, was charged with capital murder and tampering/fabricating physical evidence and originally was held on no bond for the charges, though he became bond eligible shortly after his arrest.

His capital murder bond was set at $500,000 by the 248th court in November 2024. His bond for tampering/fabricating was also set to $500,000, making his bond total $1 million.

Harris County court records show this is the first suspect with this charge to be released on bond in at least 20 years.

The other side:

"There are a lot of million dollar bonds on capital murder cases, people just don't make them. And Mr. Francis' family made the bond for Mr. Francis. I think what a lot of people don't understand is that he's under 24-hour surveillance with GPS. He's under house arrest, he can't step out on his front porch," said Sam Cammack, Francis' attorney.

Cammack says Judge Hillary Unger, who set the bond, was legally required to do so and held to certain restrictions by Texas law.

"Bonds aren't supposed to be oppressive in nature," he said. "The judge did her job."

Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers says he thinks the bond should have been set higher.

"If you have to give a bond, you could have set it astronomically high. We just saw a week ago, a person charged in the U-H sexual assault case. He was given a $15 million bond," said Kahan.

Cammack says that would be unconstitutional, also arguing that his client is not accused of pulling a trigger, according to available evidence.

"We have someone, who's a non-shooter, who was not involved in the shooting of this police officer," he said.

He says in his opinion the capital murder charge does not fit the facts of the case and the bond set is high for his tampering charge.

"Judge Unger set a $500,000 bond on a tampering with evidence. In my career, I've never seen a bond so high."

Kahan says the facts of the case don't change the charge.

"He's an equal partner, he's equally capable and equally the culprit." He also argued that this is one of the lowest bonds ever set on a capital murder of a law officer, according to his research.

Dig deeper:

FOX 26 reached out to Judge Unger for response to the criticism surrounding the bond and clarity on bond circumstances.

Below are the questions and response:

Under what circumstances can you deny bond?

The Texas Constitution sets forth the circumstances under which a court can deny bond in capital murder cases. When a district attorney specifically states she does not wish to proceed with a motion to deny bond, and if she specifically request that a court set a bond, the court no longer has the ability to deny a bond.

When setting a bond, what circumstances are considered?

The Texas Code of Criminal Procedure Article 17.15 governs the rules for setting bail.

Do you have a response to the public statements/criticisms made concerning a defendant recently posting bond in a high-profile case ?

While Judge Unger is prevented from speaking about this case—and any others in her court—in accordance with the Texas Code of Judicial Conduct, you are more than welcome to sit in and observe the 248th District Court tomorrow, as Mr. Francis’ case is on the docket. You can also formally request a copy of a transcript or docket notes.