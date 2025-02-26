The Brief Dremone Francis, 27, had his bond lowered to $500,000 after having no bond for a capital murder charge for the death of Harris County Deputy Fernando Esqueda. Francis was accused of being at the scene of the shooting and also getting rid of the weapons. An initial suspect, Ronald "Ronnie" Palmer, was also arrested and led law enforcement on a manhunt after he was identified as the suspect in the shooting and an assault earlier that evening.



The second suspect charged in the murder of Harris County Deputy Fernando Esqueda is out on bond after having it lowered by a Harris County court.

Court documents reveal Dremone Francis, 27, was charged with capital murder and tampering/fabricating physical evidence and originally was held on no bond for the charges.

His bond was lowered to $500,000 by the 248th court back in November 2024. His bond was set to $500,000 for the tampering/fabricating physical evidence, making his bond total $1 million.

Murder of Deputy Fernando Esqueda

The backstory:

On July 10, 2024, Deputy Esqueda was tracking down an assault suspect from Little Caesar's Pizza. The initial suspect, now known as Ronald "Ronnie" Palmer. According to reports, Palmer pistol-whipped an employee after his pizza order came back incorrect and then left the business.

Deputy Esqueda was killed while trying to track down a suspect in an assault at a Little Caeser's Pizza on Wallisville Road on July 10, authorities said.

Dremone Francis (Photo: Houston Police Department)

Authorities tracked the suspect's vehicle using the flock camera system, leading detectives to a neighborhood about six miles away, where Deputy Esqueda was apparently ambushed and shot multiple times, officials said.

Local law enforcement gathered to go out on a manhunt for Palmer, who was arrested and charged with capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

A witness placed Francis at the scene of the deadly shooting after he claimed he heard what sounded like two different guns. Officials say 41 spent casings from two different types of guns were found at the scene.

Francis allegedly admitted Palmer gave him the weapons right after the shooting and told him to get rid of them.

What's next:

Francis next court appearance is scheduled for March 4.

