"It's always a loss when we lose a hero. Not only for us as an agency, but it's a loss for our community," said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. "And we lost a great one. A great crime fighter, but even a great man."

"He was a hero, a guardian, a beacon of justice in a world that sometimes seems to have forgotten what those words truly mean," said Harris County Deputy Investigator Steven Campos, who worked with Deputy Esqueda in the Violent Persons Warrant Task Force. "From the moment he put on that uniform, he knew the risks, he knew the sacrifices and the challenges that lay ahead. He was the person you could count on to have your back no matter the situation."

"That's why we come today, somber and heartbroken, but we also celebrate a life well lived," Gonzalez said.

"In his short time here, he brought so much joy in our lives. He had a way of making our world brighter and brought so much beauty into our world," said Fernando's sister, Vanessa, who's also a Harris County Sheriff's Deputy. "The lightning bolt on his chain that he wore around his neck describes him to the T. His personality was electric, always full of energy. He was our family's life of the party."

"You will be missed, but will never be forgotten," said Campos.

Harris County Deputy Fernando Esqueda (Photo: HCSO)

"Nano's passing has left a void in our lives that can never be filled," his sister said. "Though our time with him was short, the memories will forever be cherished in our hearts and will live forever."

"You were one of the best, and you will always be remembered as such," said Campos. "So, with that I say, rest easy my friend. We've got it from here."