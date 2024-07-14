A second arrest has been made in connection with the shooting death of Harris County Deputy Fernando Esqueda. Dremone Francis, 26, has been charged with capital murder and is now in custody at the Harris County Jail.

Dremone Francis (Photo: Houston Police Department)

The arrest comes after 44-year-old Ronald "Ronnie" Palmer was apprehended on Thursday evening at a home in the 12300 block of Ghita Lane. Palmer has been charged with capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault. The bond for the aggravated assault charges is set at $50,000 each, while no bond has been set for the capital murder charge.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Ronald "Ronnie" Palmer

Deputy Esqueda, a five-year veteran of the sheriff's office and a member of the Violent Person Task Force, was killed in an apparent ambush on Wednesday night. The incident began when deputies responded to an assault at a Little Caesars Pizza on Wallisville Road. Palmer, reportedly upset over an incorrect pizza order, had pistol-whipped an employee before fleeing the scene.

Authorities tracked the suspect's vehicle using the flock camera system, leading detectives to the 13200 block of Italian Cypress Trail, where Deputy Esqueda was ambushed and fatally shot. He was transported to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez expressed his condolences, stating, "We pray with Deputy Esqueda's family, friends, and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time. Deputy Esqueda’s commitment to duty and his sacrifice will always be remembered."

Harris County Deputy Fernando Esqueda (Photo: HCSO)

The investigation continues as the community mourns the loss of Deputy Esqueda.