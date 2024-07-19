A fallen Harris County deputy who was killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest on Friday.

Harris County Deputy Fernando Esqueda, a five-year veteran of the sheriff’s office who served on the Violent Persons Warrant Task Force, was shot and killed last week while trying to track down a suspect.

Harris County Deputy Fernando Esqueda (Photo: HCSO)

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, located at 1111 St. Joseph Parkway in Houston. Full police honors will follow the service.

Harris County Deputy Fernando Esqueda remembered

Deputy Esqueda completed his Basic Peace Officer Course at the University of Houston Downtown in 2017. He began his law enforcement career as a deputy with the Harris County Precinct 6 Constable’s Office.

He joined the sheriff’s office in February 2019, working on patrol in District 2 and District 3.

Family, friends, colleagues and the community paid their respects during a viewing and rosary on Thursday.

"It's always a loss when we lose a hero. Not only for us as an agency, but it's a loss for our community," said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. "And we lost a great one. A great crime fighter, but even a great man."

"He was a hero, a guardian, a beacon of justice in a world that sometimes seems to have forgotten what those words truly mean," said Harris County Deputy Investigator Steven Campos, who worked with Deputy Esqueda in the Violent Persons Warrant Task Force. "From the moment he put on that uniform, he knew the risks, he knew the sacrifices and the challenges that lay ahead. He was the person you could count on to have your back no matter the situation."

"In his short time here, he brought so much joy in our lives. He had a way of making our world brighter and brought so much beauty into our world," said Fernando's sister, Vanessa, who's also a Harris County Sheriff's Deputy. "The lightning bolt on his chain that he wore around his neck describes him to the T. His personality was electric, always full of energy. He was our family's life of the party."

HCSO Deputy Fernando Esqueda killed in line of duty

Deputy Esqueda was killed while trying to track down a suspect in an assault at a Little Caesers Pizza on Wallisville Road on July 10, authorities said.

The incident began when deputies responded to an assault at a Little Caesars Pizza on Wallisville Road. A man, reportedly upset over an incorrect pizza order, allegedly pistol-whipped an employee before fleeing the scene.

Authorities tracked the suspect's vehicle using the flock camera system, leading detectives to a neighborhood about six miles away, where Deputy Esqueda was apparently ambushed and fatally shot, officials said.

After a manhunt, 44-year-old Ronald "Ronnie" Palmer was arrested on Thursday evening. He was charged with capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

On Sunday, a second man, 26-year-old Dremone Francis, was charged with capital murder and tampering/fabricating physical evidence.