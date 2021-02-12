A singer and her doctor join forces to try to help anyone dealing with inflammation in their bodies, whether it be from an auto-immune condition or COVID-19. That's because they both suffered similar conditions and had to go on a journey to find answers for themselves.

They're now sharing that knowledge in their book, Chronic: The Hidden Cause of the Autoimmune Pandemic and How to Get Healthy Again.

Sony Singer & Songwriter, Dana Parish, finally feels healthy again.

"I almost died! I went into heart failure in the prime of my career, in the prime of my life," exclaims Dana.

She suffered a tick bite that sent her health into a downward spiral, after contracting Lyme Disease and Bartonella from it.

"So I got three weeks of doxycycline was told I would be fine, and three months later, my whole body exploded, head to toe severe neuro-psych symptoms, anxiety, depression, insomnia. OCD, hallucinating, severe weakness, couldn't be myself, couldn't lift a fork, even severe light sensitivity and had to wear glasses, constantly," says Dana.

She could barely get off the couch and sought the help of a dozen doctors in New York City, before finding the expert who helped cure her, Dr. Steven Phillips. They went on to write the book together, to help others suffering from different types of inflammation in their body.

"I can only speak from my own experience in saying that doing things to reduce inflammation can't hurt anybody, I think that can only help, even COVID long-haulers," states Dana.

She hopes sharing her story will help others seek the right help, so they don’t just continue to treat symptoms but find the root of the problem. She's feeling great now and even changed to a paleo diet for eight months to help reduce inflammation in her body, along with the right antibiotics, anti-microbials, and Chinese herbs.

"I got better and in fact, not only did my heart failure resolve within the first two months or so, but all of my neuro-psych symptoms went away! All my anxiety, my depression, my insomnia, my OCD, so I really think it's important for people to understand that infections, brain infections, neurological infections, like the one I had and like COVID, and like many others, and Bartonella as well, can cause all these symptoms. Just like your knee can get inflamed when you think of a classic case of Lyme, your brain can too. So when we think about it that way, we have to treat it that way, as an infection," explains Dana.

Dana is performing again and looking forward to her exciting career. She has gotten to do everything from sing at professional baseball games to work with artists like Celene Dion.

For more information: https://stevenphillipsmd.com