Harris County Health Department says to expect more mosquitoes in the next 5-7 days

With the steady rainfall the Houston area has received over the past several weeks, experts are saying it is a guarantee we will see an increase in mosquitos in the next five to seven days.

Chris Fredregill, with the Harris County Health Department tells FOX 26, these nuisance mosquitos will be aggressive.

"They will fly pretty far distances and they are relentless whenever they try to bite," said Fredregill. "It’s very important that people get their long-sleeves and repellents ready."

Every season, the county health department sprays problem areas and are constantly testing, they tell us they set up 300 to 350 traps per week.

From those traps, they test and analyze the mosquitos for viruses.

On a weekly basis, the county is testing for mosquito borne diseases, like Zika and West Nile.

Fredregill tells us, so far, the tests have come back negative but he says West Nile is a regional issue.

Last year, 23 pools or groups of mosquitoes, tested positive for the disease. Officials are now asking residents to play their part.

Experts are asking residents to make sure drains are treated , lawns are cut, and standing water is dealt with.

When it comes to home remedies, Brooke Thompson with Mosquito Joe tells FOX 26, there are good natural repellents like lavender, but he encourages people to stick to the basics.