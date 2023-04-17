The highly anticipated Texas Renaissance Festival is coming back for the 2023 season and organizers say tickets are on sale now!

Located in Todd Mission, Texas just an hour north of Houston in Grimes County, the Texas RenFest is the nation's largest and most acclaimed festival of food, fun, and magic with more than half a million visitors each year.

The festival lasts about eight weeks, starting Saturday, October 7 through Sunday, November 26.

This year's 49th festival will be no different, but organizers said it will be more immersive for adults and children. It will feature 21 stages including The King’s Feast, jugglers, bards, acrobats, games, rides, restaurants, pub crawls, and more than 400 "shoppes" and artisans.

Perhaps the best part, it will be an affordable event for families! In fact, children 5-years and under will be admitted free every Saturday, and children under 12 will be able to get in for free every Sunday during the eight-week festival!

As of April, organizers announced tickets are on sale now, with opening weekend tickets beginning at $17 for Saturday and $12 for Sunday. Additional prices vary based on the events of the subsequent weekends.

Organizers are also advising people to take advantage of advance tickets because daily capacity limits will be set in place.

For more details, and to purchase tickets to this year's Ren Fest, visit their website.