Texas women part of “Rainbow Wave” elected to office

Former prosecutor Ann Johnson is now one of a growing number of members of the LGBTQ community to take public office in Texas and nationally.

Some are calling this the rainbow wave.

State Representative-Elect Johnson is now one of six out members of the Texas State Legislature. All are women.

"I think it's a wonderful statement across the board in Texas that our legislative body is starting to represent the diversity of our community in general," said Johnson.

Her district 134 includes the Montrose area.

"I am so happy that our community has finally gotten the opportunity to send somebody [to the Texas State Legislature] who knows what it's like not to be able to marry your spouse until the United States Supreme Court granted that privilege," she went on. "Knows what it's like that since that ruling, to see local Texas communities and the Texas Supreme Court chip away at protections from our marriage or our ability to get healthcare coverage."

Nationally, 100 out of 155 state legislative candidates endorsed by Victory Fund won races this week. Victory Fund, whose President and CEO is Former Houston Mayor Annise Parker, helps LGBTQ leaders run for public office.

Texas State Representative for District 104 Jessica Gonzalez also serves as the Vice-Chair of the Texas LGBTQ Caucus.

"We need different voices that are going to protect the lives of LGBTQ Texans," Gonzalez told FOX 26.

With the increasing diversity at the State Capitol, she hopes to advance the first LGBTQ inclusive non-discrimination law in Texas.

"A lot of folks don't know that people can be fired from their job, denied services, or denied housing just because of who they are and who they love," Gonzalez noted.

Johnson hopes her election inspires Texas' future leaders.

"I hope it sends a message to every young child out there -- be who you are. Your authentic self is exactly what we need in Texas," Johnson concluded.

The first issue Johnson hopes to tackle in Austin is the state's COVID-19 pandemic and redistricting.