The wildfire in the Texas Panhandle has become one of the largest wildfires in Texas history.

The fire, dubbed the Smokehouse Creek Fire, has burned over 1 million acres and left many lives affected.

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension has posted resources for those affected by the wildfires.

The information includes supplies that are needed and where you can make or take donations.

Click here to view the full list of supplies needed and how you can help.