A student at KIPP Connect in Houston was detained after authorities said they had a weapon.

According to Houston police, they received a call around 12:50 p.m. about a suspicious person with a gun at the KIPP Connect school campus.

The school stated the students suspected to be involved were isolated.

A 17-year-old male was detained and was found in possession of a pistol, Houston police report. It is not clear where the teen had the weapon inside the school or if he had it outside in the parking lot.

Authorities say they are contacting the District Attorney's Office to determine if they will accept charges.

KIPP released this statement:

Our highest priority at KIPP Texas is ensuring the safety and well-being of our students, their families, and our staff. Earlier today, we received notification of a possible weapon at KIPP CONNECT. We immediately isolated the students suspected to be involved and ensured our campus was secure. The Houston Police Department was immediately alerted, and they swiftly arrived and confiscated the gun. The students involved are in police custody, and we have communicated with campus families.



We have a practiced safety response when there is a possibility of a threat of any kind on a campus, which was followed. Thankfully, no students or staff members were harmed or threatened with the weapon. There is zero tolerance for possessing weapons on our KIPP Texas campuses. We believe the school premises and environment are safe, and we are committed to ensuring that all our students are learning and growing in a safe environment every day.