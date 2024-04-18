The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) today placed state emergency response resources on standby ahead of severe storms and flooding expected to impact the state beginning today through the weekend.

"TDEM and our state agency partners are preparing for severe weather threats by ensuring that state emergency response resources are available to support the needs of local communities," said Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd. "Texans are urged to follow instructions from local officials and take steps to ensure personal preparedness as severe storms threaten Texas communities."

According to the National Weather Service, severe thunderstorms are expected to impact the state beginning this afternoon through Sunday. This storm system includes threats of large hail, damaging wind, and heavy rainfall with the potential to cause flash flooding across areas that have seen significant rainfall over the last week.

At the direction of Governor Greg Abbott, TDEM has placed the following state emergency response resources on standby to support severe weather response operations as warranted:

- Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1 and Texas Task Force 2): Urban Search & Rescue Teams

- Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens and boat squads

- Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel and equipment to assist with traffic control and road closures

- Texas A&M Forest Service: Incident Management Teams and saw crews

- Texas Department of State Health Services (Emergency Medical Task Force): Severe weather packages

- Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers; Tactical Marine Unit and helicopters with hoist capabilities

- Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring

Texans are encouraged to take proactive measures to prepare for severe weather impacts, including making an emergency plan, monitoring local forecast information, and keep emergency supplies readily available.

Texans can visit DriveTexas.org to check road conditions and find severe weather safety tips at TexasReady.gov.

