Texas teachers can now schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointment at CVS

CVS has added teachers to their list of those eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Texas.

According to the CVS website, teachers in grades K-12 and daycare and preschool workers can make an appointment.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden pushed states to get at least one shot into the arms of teachers by the end of March to hasten school reopenings.

In hopes of increasing vaccinations across the country, the Biden administration told governors to make preparations to administer even more doses in the coming weeks. More shots are also headed toward the federally backed program to administer doses in retail pharmacies, which federal officials believe can double or triple their pace of vaccination.

More than 800,000 doses of the J&J vaccine will be distributed this week to pharmacies, on top of the 2.4 million they are now getting from Pfizer and Moderna.

Those pharmacies will be key in getting the vaccines into the arms of teachers — particularly in the roughly 20 states where they have not been prioritized for shots. The aim is to help reopen schools to better educate students who have been at risk of falling behind during the pandemic and reduce the burden on parents who have had to choose between childcare and a job.

"Let’s treat in-person learning as the essential service that it is," Biden said. Teachers will be able to sign up directly through participating retail pharmacies, the administration said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.