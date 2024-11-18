Texas Supreme Court sides with AG Paxton, upholds execution of convicted child murderer
FILE PHOTO. Ken Paxton. (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Supreme Court ruled against a legislative attempt to postpone an execution, upholding the scheduled capital punishment for a convicted child murderer. Attorney General Ken Paxton led the charge in defending the court's order.
Convict Robert Roberson, set for execution in October 2024 for the 2002 murder of his two-year-old daughter, became the center of a constitutional clash. A Texas House Committee issued a subpoena for Roberson to testify post-execution, aiming to delay the sentence. Paxton argued this move violated constitutional separation of powers.
The state's highest court agreed that legislative powers do not extend to disrupting court mandates. Paxton applauded the decision, reiterating his office's duty to victims and the justice system. The incident, marked by admitted ethical breaches from Rep. Jeff Leach, underscores the judiciary's independence.