Texas STAAR testing requirements waived due to COVID-19

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday that he would waive the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) testing requirements for the 2019-2020 school year so schools can focus on staying protected from the coronavirus COVID-19.

The governor also said he is requesting that the Department of Education waive federal testing requirements for the 2019-2020 school year, which affects all states.

The move to waive testing requirements is part of the governor’s emphasis on public health over all other priorities at this time.

"Your health and safety are top priorities, and the state of Texas will give school districts flexibility to protect and ensure the health of students, faculty, and their families," said Governor Abbott. "We will empower schools to make the best decisions to protect their communities from COVID-19."

The STAAR system gives educators and parents reliable information on whether or not their students have mastered their grade-level content. Gov. Abbott says he ensures parents, students, and school districts will have access to this information in future years.

