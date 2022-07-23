Texas Southern University offers free vaccinations for students

article

Texas Southern University is offering free vaccines to new and returning students through the summer months.

According to a press release, in partnership with the Houston Health Department, the university is offering three vaccines including meningitis, flu, and COVID-19 for free.

The meningitis vaccine is already required for students under 22, who live on campus.

Texas Southern University (Photo: FOX 26 Houston)

TSU students were lined up Saturday to get their vaccines from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For those who missed Saturday's event, there will be two more on August 2 and August 4, respectively outside the Ernest S. Sterline Student Life Center on Cleburne St. at the same time.

"Offering these vaccines for our students, especially our under- or uninsured students, removes a barrier impeding enrollment opportunities," Dr. DeNeia Thomas, Vice President of Enrollment and Student Success said in a press statement. "The meningitis vaccine is required by state law for students to enroll and live in the residence hall."

"We are elated about the initiative of our Enrollment Completion Advisor, Avery Hartwell, and leadership of Dr. Erin Gilliam, Associate Vice President for Student Retention and Matriculation Success, for initiating the partnership with the Houston Health Department to provide its mobile unit on campus throughout this summer to ensure the vaccines are accessible to our Tigers," Dr. Thomas added.

Students must pre-register with HHD for the mobile vaccination clinic. To do so, click here.