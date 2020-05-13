Texas Reopening: What's opening next on May 18?

Texas is approaching the next phase of reopening, according to Gov. Greg Abbott's plan.

The governor has issued two reopenings after the statewide stay-at-home order was lifted on April 30.

Phase One allowed for a partial reopening of restaurants, retail stores, elective surgeries, and more with restricted occupancy on May 1.

Then on Friday, May 8, various salons, barbershops, and tattoo parlors reopened with certain health and safety protocols.

When the May 18 reopening goes into effect, Texans are expected to see the partial reopening of gyms, fitness centers, non-essential manufacturers, and offices.

Here's what we know will reopen in Texas beginning May 18:

Gyms / Exercise Facilities

Gyms and exercise facilities and classes may operate up to 25% of the total listed occupancy of the gym or exercise facility. Locker rooms and shower facilities must remain closed, but restrooms may be open. Employees and contractors of the gym or exercise facility are not counted towards the 25% occupancy limitation.

Advertisement

Non-Essential Manufacturers

Non-essential manufacturing facilities may operate up to 25% of the facility’s total listed occupancy.

Offices

Offices may operate with up to the greater of 5 individuals or 25% of the total office workforce, provided people maintain appropriate social distancing.

NEXT STEPS FOR TEXAS: Gov. Abbott says state to reopen economy in stages

Here's what reopened in Texas on May 1:

• Retail Stores

• Malls

• Restaurants

• Movie Theaters

• Places of Worship

• Single-Person Offices

• Public Museums

• Public Libraries

Occupancy has been limited to 25% and social distancing practices must be followed.

Food-court dining areas, play areas, and interactive displays and settings must remain closed.

Outdoor sports were allowed to resume so long as no more than four participants are playing together at one time.

Also, counties with five or fewer cases of COVID-19 were allowed to re-open at 50% occupancy.

RELATED: What you need to know about Phase One

Here's what reopened in Texas on May 8:

• Barber Shops

• Cosmetology / Hair Salons

• Nail Salons / Shops

• Tanning Salons

Although these businesses were originally slated to reopen during Phase Two of Gov. Abbott's plan, they reopened ten days ahead of schedule under certain health and safety guidelines.

According to Abbott's order, only one customer is allowed per stylist. People can only wait inside if they maintain social distancing and appointment scheduling is encouraged to avoid walk-ins congregating. Stylists and customers are encouraged to wear masks, Abbott said.

MORE: Hair salons, barbershops, tanning salons can open Friday, May 8; gyms May 18

It's unknown if there will an increase in capacity for businesses that have already opened or if there will be any additional reopenings.

Last week, Gov. Abbott said that there was no timeline to open bars and pubs just yet.

Below you can see the health and safety guidelines for the businesses reopening May 18:

GYMS

Health protocols for gym employees, contractors and facilities:​​​​

- Train all employees and contractors on appropriate cleaning and disinfection, hand hygiene, and respiratory etiquette.

- Screen employees and contractors before coming into the gym or exercise facility or class.

- Have employees and contractors wash or sanitize their hands upon entering the gym or exercise facility.

- Have employees and contractors maintain at least 6 feet of separation from other individuals. If such distancing is not feasible, other measures such as face covering, hand hygiene, cough etiquette, cleanliness, and sanitation should be rigorously practiced.

- If a gym or exercise facility or class provides a meal for employees and/or contractors, the gym or exercise facility is recommended to have the meal individually packed for each individual.

- Consistent with the actions taken by many employers across the state, consider having all employees and contractors wear cloth face coverings (over the nose and mouth). If available, employees should consider wearing non-medical grade face masks.

- Space workout equipment to provide for at least 6 feet separation between patrons.

- Regularly and frequently clean and disinfect any regularly touched surfaces, such as doorknobs, tables, chairs, and restrooms.

- Disinfect any items that come into contact with customers.

- Provide equipment cleaning products throughout the gym or exercise facility or class for use on equipment, including dead weights.

- Make hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, soap and water, or similar disinfectant readily available to employees, contractors, and customers.

- Place readily visible signage at the gym or exercise facility or class to remind everyone of best hygiene practices.

- For facilities with more than 10 employees and/or contractors present at one time, consider having an individual wholly or partially dedicated to ensuring the health protocols adopted by the facility are being successfully implemented and followed.

Click here for a checklist

Health protocols for gym patrons:​​​​

- Maintain at least 6 feet of separation from other individuals not within the same household. If such distancing is not feasible, other measures such as face covering, hand hygiene, cough etiquette, cleanliness, and sanitation should be rigorously practiced.

- Self-screen before going into a gym or exercise facility or class for any of the following new or worsening signs or symptoms of possible COVID-19.

- Disinfect any equipment before and after use, including exercise machines and dead weights.

- Wash or disinfect hands upon entering a gym or exercise facility or class and after any interaction with employees, other customers, or items in the gym or exercise facility.

- Wear gloves that fully cover from the wrist to the fingers while exercising.

- To the extent a patron brings their own equipment to the gym or exercise facility, the patron should disinfect the equipment before and after use.

- Consistent with the actions taken by many individuals across the state, consider wearing cloth face coverings (over the nose and mouth) when entering a gym or exercise facility or class, or when within 6 feet of another person who is not a member of the individual’s household. If available, individuals should consider wearing non-medical grade face masks.

- Individuals aged 65 or older are at a higher risk of COVID-19. To the extent possible, avoid contact within 6 feet with individuals aged 65 and older. Individuals aged 65 and older should stay at home as much as possible.

Click here for a checklist

NON-ESSENTIAL MANUFACTURERS

Health protocols for manufacturers:

- Train all employees and contractors on appropriate cleaning and disinfection, hand hygiene, and respiratory etiquette.

- Screen employees and contractors before coming into the manufacturing facility.

- Have employees and contractors wash or sanitize their hands upon entering the manufacturing facility.

- Have employees and contractors maintain at least 6 feet of separation from other individuals. If such distancing is not feasible, other measures such as face covering, hand hygiene, cough etiquette, cleanliness, and sanitation should be rigorously practiced.

- If a manufacturer provides a meal for employees and/or contractors, the manufacturer is recommended to have the meal individually packed for each individual.

- Stagger schedules for employees to minimize close contact.

- Consistent with the actions taken by many manufacturers across the state, consider having all employees and contractors wear cloth face coverings (over the nose and mouth). If available, employees should consider wearing non-medical grade face masks.

- Regularly and frequently clean and disinfect any regularly touched surfaces, such as doorknobs, tables, chairs, and restrooms.

- Disinfect any items that come into contact with customers.

- If 6 feet of separation is not available for employees and/or contractors in the manufacturing facility, consider the use of engineering controls, such as dividers between individuals, to minimize the chances of transmission of COVID-19

- Make hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, soap and water, or similar disinfectant readily available to employees, contractors, and customers.

- Place readily visible signage at the manufacturing facility to remind everyone of best hygiene practices.

- For manufacturing facilities with more than 10 employees and/or contractors present at one time, consider having an individual wholly or partially dedicated to ensuring the health protocols adopted by the manufacturing facility are being successfully implemented and followed.

Click here for a checklist

OFFICES

Health protocols for office employers, contractors and facilities:​​​​

- Train all employees and contractors on appropriate cleaning and disinfection, hand hygiene, and respiratory etiquette.

- Screen employees and contractors before coming into the office

- Have employees and contractors wash or sanitize their hands upon entering the office.

- Have employees and contractors maintain at least 6 feet of separation from other individuals. If such distancing is not feasible, other measures such as face covering, hand hygiene, cough etiquette, cleanliness, and sanitation should be rigorously practiced.

- Consider implementing a staggered workforce, such as alternating days or weeks for different groups of employees and/or contractors coming into the workplace.

- Continue to encourage individuals to work remotely if possible.

- If an employer provides a meal for employees and/or contractors, the employer is recommended to have the meal individually packed for each individual.

- Consistent with the actions taken by many employers across the state, consider having all employees and contractors wear cloth face coverings (over the nose and mouth). If available, employees should consider wearing non-medical grade face masks.

- Regularly and frequently clean and disinfect any regularly touched surfaces, such as doorknobs, tables, chairs, and restrooms.

- Limit the use of standard-size elevators to four individuals at a time, each located at a different corner of the elevator to avoid close contact. Masks should be worn in elevators. Utilize touchpoint cleaning and nanoseptic button covers if appropriate. For individuals not wishing to ride an elevator, ensure stairways are available for use. As appropriate, individuals subject to the Americans with Disabilities Act may ride the elevator alone or accompanied by the individual’s caregiver.

- Disinfect any items that come into contact with customers.

- Make hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, soap and water, or similar disinfectant readily available to employees, contractors, and customers.

- Place readily visible signage at the office to remind everyone of best hygiene practices.

- For offices with more than 10 employees and/or contractors present at one time, consider having an individual wholly or partially dedicated to ensuring the health protocols adopted by the office are being successfully implemented and followed.

Click here for a checklist

Health protocols for office employees:

- Maintain at least 6 feet separation from other individuals not within the same household. If such distancing is not feasible, other measures such as face covering, hand hygiene, cough etiquette, cleanliness, and sanitation should be rigorously practiced.

- Self-screen before going into an office for any of the following new or worsening signs or symptoms of possible COVID-19.

- Wash or disinfect hands upon entering an office and after any interaction with employees, contractors, customers, or items in the office.

- Limit the use of standard-size elevators to four individuals at a time, each located at a different corner of the elevator, to avoid close contact. In elevators, masks should be worn. For individuals not wishing to ride an elevator, ensure stairways are available for use. As appropriate, individuals subject to the Americans with Disabilities Act may ride the elevator alone or accompanied by the individual’s caregiver.

- Consistent with the actions taken by many individuals across the state, consider wearing a cloth face covering (over the nose and mouth) upon entering the premises and when using common areas, including elevators, restrooms, break rooms, or stairs, or when within 6 feet of another person who is not a member of the individual’s household. If available, you should consider wearing non-medical grade face masks.

Click here for a checklist

MORE: Texas launches online statewide COVID-19 test collection map