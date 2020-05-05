Texas hair salons, barbershops, tanning salons can open Friday, May 8; gyms and more May 18

Less than a week into Phase One of Texas' reopening plan, Governor Greg Abbott has announced that cosmetology salons, hair salons, tanning salons, and barbershops could open Friday, May 8.

Texas Reopens: What you need to know about Phase One

Like with the businesses in Phase One, which include restaurants, retailers and movie theaters, there are rules that must be followed. There can only be one customer per stylist, unless they are waiting for service. If there are people waiting, they must be practicing six feet of social distancing.

Gov. Abbott says he strongly recommends both customers and stylists wear masks during appointments or sessions.

The governor emphasized that even though businesses are allowed to open, they are not being required to. Every owner is allowed to use their own judgment.

Initially, these businesses were slated to be part of Phase Two in mid-May.

Gyms, exercise facilities, non-essential manufacturers, and office spaces will have to wait to reopen at 25% capacity on May 18.

As far as gyms and exercise facilities, only their exercise areas. Showers and locker rooms must remain closed during the first phase.

All equipment must be disinfected after each use. Customers must wear gloves that cover their entire hand, including fingers.

People must maintain six-feet of social distancing. If they bring a yoga mat or something, it must be disinfected before use.

Gov. Abbott said that there is no timeline to open bars yet.

There were 784 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Monday, up 2 percent from Sunday. There were 17 new COVID-19 deaths in Texas on Monday. Since the pandemic began, there are 32,332 cases in Texas and 884 deaths from the coronavirus.

Abbott's office has said the number of daily confirmed cases is expected to increase as the state ramps up testing to nearly 30,000 tests per day.

