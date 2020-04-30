Texas Reopens: What you need to know about Phase One on May 1

Gov. Abbott announced that the reopening, which is driven by doctors advising of safe medical practices, would happen in phases after the Essential Services Order for Texas expires on April 30.

As part of Phase 1, the businesses that can reopen on Friday, May 1 include retail stores, restaurants, malls, movie theaters, places of worship, state libraries and museums.

Occupancy must be no more than 25%, which is how some essential businesses have been operating during the stay-at-home order like H-E-B and Home Depot. Also, all licensed health care workers can return to work.

Outdoor sports are allowed to resume so long as no more than four participants are playing together at one time.

Counties with five or fewer cases of COVID-19 can re-open at 50% occupancy.

Phase 2 would increase the capacity for Phase 1 businesses to 50% and look at reopening other types of businesses like gyms, hair salons, barbershops and bars.

Gov. Abbott says, "we need to see two weeks of data to confirm no flare up of COVID-19" before moving on to Phase 2 of reopening which would be May 18.

Advertisement

Mandatory quarantine to be lifted for people traveling from Louisiana but not others, Gov. Abbott says

Back in March, Gov. Abbott issued a mandatory two-week quarantine for people who have traveled from Louisiana by road or air and by air from 10 other states.

Now, Gov. Abbott says people traveling from Louisiana will no longer have to self-quarantine beginning Friday, May 1.

The mandatory quarantine will still apply for the following states and cities: California, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, and Miami.

TWC to continue benefits to some workers who can't return to work

As businesses start to re-open, many workers say they're worried about returning to work. Many don't have child care or fear they'll catch COVID-19 on the job.

Governor Abbott just announced unemployment benefits will continue for workers is some situations.

Normally, turning down work can disqualify you for unemployment benefits. But Governor Abbott has announced the Texas Workforce Commission will continue benefits for workers who can't return for specific reasons.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL LIST OF EXCEPTIONS.

Texas’ COVID-19 deaths hit single-day high day before reopening

The state-reported death toll of 119 over the past three days marks the deadliest stretch since Texas’ first fatality in the pandemic was recorded March 17. Thursday’s 1,033 new cases is the first time the state has been over 1,000 since April 10.

Abbott spokesman John Wittman said despite the spike in new infections, Texas has boosted testing and the infection rate per test is down to about 7%, compared with above 10% a few weeks ago.