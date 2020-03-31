Governor Abbott issues essential services order for Texas

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued an essential services order. The order would require anyone who is not considered an essential critical infrastructure worker to stay home.

The order will limit everyone who lives or works within the state of Texas to only leave home for essential activity, essential business, essential government functions and critical care functions.

Law enforcement across the state can enforce the order which is punishable by a fine or jail time, according to Governor Abbott.

WHAT IS AN ESSENTIAL CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE WORKER?

Governor Abbott had a presentation board with him during his virtual press conference at the Texas State Capitol. The board was made by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) with the United States Department of Homeland Security.

Essential workers are needed to maintain the services and functions Americans depend on daily and need to be able to operate resiliently during the COVID-19 pandemic response.

Essential critical infrastructure workers work in the following fields:

Advertisement

Chemical

Commercial facilities

Communications

Critical manufacturing

Dams

Defense industrial base

Emergency services

Energy

Financial

Food and agriculture

Government facilities

Health care and public health

Information technology

Nuclear reactors, materials, and waste

Transportations systems

Water

Governor Abbott said in the virtual press conference that Texans are allowed to still leave their homes for essential activities such as grocery shopping or getting medication. Everyone is being asked to limit nonessential activities.

Abbott said the state of Texas will continue to follow social distancing guidelines continue until April 30. He also said schools will remain closed until May 4.

The essential services order comes after a number of Texas counties have already issued stay-at-home orders.

On March 22, Dallas County issued a shelter-at-home order in an effort to try to contain and stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Counties in Central Texas were soon to follow, both Travis County and Williamson County issued stay at home orders on March 23. On March 24, Judge Lina Hidalgo announced a "Stay Home-Work Safe" order for Harris County and all cities in the county, including Houston.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

---

FOX 7 Austin is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. Every weekday we're live at 12 p.m. with a special show reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 7 Austin app or on the FOX 7 Austin Facebook page.

You can also get the latest COVID-19 news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.