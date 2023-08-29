Attention Texans, and all who may enjoy, the Renaissance Festival is preparing to return for another medieval year, but first, they’re going to hold their annual Job Faire.

On Sept. 9, starting at 10 a.m. the Texas Renaissance Festival will have a Job Faire on the festival grounds, so vendors can find staffers for the 2023 season with more than 900 jobs available.

The Festival grounds are located at 21778 FM 1774, Todd Mission, TX 77363.

SUGGESTED: Texas Renaissance Fesival 2023: Here's how to get tickets to highly anticipated event!

Independent vendors will be interviewing for many positions such as hawkers, food and merchandise sales, food prep, games, rides, and more. Applicants should be prepared to work eight (8) consecutive weekends, dress in costume, and learn the King’s English.

Those interested in attending to apply need to be at least 16, and bring a photo ID and a Social Security card. You should also come prepared to fill out applications and bring multiple copies of your resume.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku , and Google Android TV!

Texas Ren Fest asks that only interested applicants who can work eight consecutive weekends should apply.

When you arrive at the festival’s main gates, follow the signs to the designated parking area, then walk through the Park’s entrance and walk to the Globe Stage located to the right of the park’s entrance.