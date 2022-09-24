Texans are known for a lot of things and one of them is how much they love being outdoors fishing.

A new study by Lawn Love recently proved that by ranking Texas as the 5th best state for fishing. The report looked at community interest, access to gear and bait shops as well as license affordability, and its proximity to water sources.

Its findings showed Texas to have the best number of fishing contests, derbies, and tournaments. The Lone Star State also was ranked fourth for having the number of fishing charters and guides.

You can look at the full report and how other states fared in comparison by clicking here.