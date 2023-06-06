Texas named among top 10 best state for racial equality in education

As conversations continue to address historical disparities around the country, a recent study showed Texas as one of the top states for racial equality in education.

Researchers at WalletHub compared all 50 states and compared data between predominantly Caucasian and African Americans in areas such as high school, college degrees, test scores, and graduation rates.

Their findings led them to rank Texas as the 8th best for Racial Equality in Education. The Lone Star State was also ranked 8th best with the share of adults with at least a Bachelor's degree but ranked the very best for adults with at least a high school diploma.

Texas also was ranked 11th for its standardized test scores and 13th for its public high school graduation rates.

Meanwhile, New Mexico was ranked the highest in terms of having the most racial equality for education, while Wisconsin was last on the list.

See the full report and how other states compared by clicking here.