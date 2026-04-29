Texas parks department's 'paddling trail' network expands in Bay City

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The Brief Texas Parks and Wildlife opened its 91st paddling trail in Bay City. The new loop offers a seven-mile route along the Colorado River. Officials say it’s a scenic spot for kayaking, fishing and wildlife viewing.



The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has officially added their 91st "trail" to their network of waterways for paddling enthusiasts.

The department celebrated the new paddling trail with an event over the weekend for canoe and kayak users to gather in Bay City.

New Texas paddling trail

The official launch of the Riverside Rally Loop Paddling Trail culminated on Saturday with the Rally on the River event at Riverside Park. Paddlers gathered for a round-trip excursion of the seven-mile loop on the Colorado River for the official opening of the department's newest addition to the network.

The event included a ribbon-cutting ceremony to christen the loop, which the department calls a "unique way to explore the natural beauty of the Colorado River."

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The area is home to colorful river-cut cliffs, sandbars, stretches shaded by live oaks, and coastal plain plants, providing the potential to observe wading birds, bald eagles, pileated woodpeckers, songbirds, and other riverside wildlife, the department said in their announcement of the opening.

The trail was made possible through a partnership between TPWD, Bay City Parks and Recreation and Visit Bay City.

What they're saying:

"TPWD is excited about the addition of the Riverside Rally Loop Paddling Trail at Riverside Park," shared Holly Grand, Texas Paddling Trails coastal team lead. "This section of the Colorado River is quiet and wildlife is abundant, making it a great stop for anglers, birders and outdoor enthusiasts."